CARROLL COUNTY, Ky. — Leigh Ann Roberts, who has served as the Commonwealth's Attorney for Carroll, Owen and Grant counties for almost five years, is facing three misdemeanor charges: official misconduct, unlawful imprisonment and impeding a first responder.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, the charges stem from an incident at the Carroll County Hall of Justice. Roberts allegedly interfered with Carroll County Deputy Sheriff Harold Golden while he was attempting to arrest someone with an outstanding warrant from Indiana.

Roberts allegedly continued harassing the deputy while he was attempting to perform his lawful duty, before forcing the deputy into the circuit court judge's chambers after the incident. This was all done while she was acting in her official capacity as the Commonwealth's Attorney, according to the criminal complaint.

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Chief Deputy Martin Wesley of the Carroll County Sheriff's Office says the incident points to new legislation passed in the state of Kentucky.

"The legislature passed the HALO law. You have to give a police officer or a law enforcement officer at least 25 feet to conduct law enforcement business without other people interfering. So it's a class A misdemeanor," Wesley said.

The charges were announced following Monday's hearings in Carroll County Circuit Court. Video shows Roberts in court that day. The court video recording was stopped before charges against Roberts were presented in court.

Wesley said the case will be handled by a prosecutor outside the jurisdiction, to resolve any potential conflict of interest.

"Nobody here will do the prosecution or the overseeing of the judicial proceedings typically that, as by statute, is prescribed that the Attorney General's Office will be involved, and they'll issue a special prosecutor and a special judge to oversee it," Wesley said.

Roberts is scheduled to be arraigned in Carroll County Court on Dec. 2.