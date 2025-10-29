'Everybody needed a friend like Noah'|Mason honors fallen Marine with 'Built Like Noah L Day' campaign

MASON, Ohio — The city of Mason is coming together to honor a local fallen Marine known for his big heart and acts of kindness through a week-long celebration of good deeds.

According to the Lippeatt family, Noah Lippeatt tragically died in a motorcycle crash before heading to the airport to board his flight home for Father's Day.

During his time at Mason High School, Noah was a varsity wrestler. He continued wrestling at Campbellsville University before enlisting in the Marine Corps in 2023. Noah completed his final duty assignment as a Lance Corporal with Marine Barracks 8th and I, Washington, D.C. Guard Company.

Noah's mother, Tara Lippeatt, said Noah kept asking her when he was going to grow taller, and she told him he was "built different."

"He adopted that phrase 'built different' all the way through the Marine Corps, and he truly was built different," Tara said.

Now the community is spreading kindness in honor of Noah, who would have turned 22 on Oct. 31. The city council created "Built Like Noah L Day" to promote positivity.

"He made everyone feel important, he made everyone feel like they were his best friend," Tara said.

The campaign kicked off Oct. 24 and runs through Oct. 31.

Each day promotes a different act of kindness that reflects something Noah regularly did. Monday's challenge encouraged people to say hello to a stranger, something Tara says Noah did without hesitation.

Lippeatt shared examples of Noah's kindness, including how he would buy food for people experiencing homelessness.

Tara said Noah was hearing impaired, but never let his circumstances define him. She said he inspired others to be kind and fearlessly themselves, always with his signature big smile.

Tara said one day, Noah came home and asked what she thought of him becoming a Marine.

She asked Noah if he knew he could die, and he said, "I know where I'm going when I die."

Then one day, Tara said Noah got a phone call and told her, "Mama, I'm gonna be a Marine."

Now his legacy is honored across Mason and beyond as the final days of #BuiltLikeNoahLDay wrap up.

"We've had people reach out to us and tell us the stories, and it's just a gift," Tara said.