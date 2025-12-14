WATCH: Police officer pinned, dragged by driver during traffic stop in Newtown

NEWTOWN, Ohio — Body-camera footage obtained by WCPO 9 shows a police officer being dragged by a vehicle during a traffic stop earlier this week in Newtown.

Jeremiah Ice, 20, has been charged with receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, failing to comply with an officer and more after he was pulled over on Newtown Road on Monday, Dec. 8.

In the body-camera video, officers pull Ice over in a parking lot of a smoke shop. One officer parks his vehicle and then approaches the driver's side door, telling other units that the driver is attempting to flee. There are also three passengers in the vehicle with Ice.

"Hey, stop, stop," the officer yells at Ice as he opens the driver's side door.

You can watch the full body camera video below:

Body Cam: Officer pinned, dragged by driver during traffic stop in Greater Cincinnati

Ice originally tells the officer that he'll exit the vehicle, but he then proceeds to tell the officer to calm down. As the officer tells Ice to put the vehicle in park, Ice puts it in reverse and attempts to back away.

"Don't try and drive off, buddy, you're going to go to jail," the officer says.

Ice continues to reverse the vehicle, and the officer begins repeatedly yelling, "He's got me in the car." According to court documents, the officer was pinned between the driver's door and the body of the car, causing minor injuries to his leg and hip.

When Ice eventually stops, he allows the officer to remove himself from the vehicle before fleeing the scene.

After the traffic stop, Newtown Police Chief Tom Synan said, "We are fortunate and very glad this incident ended with only minor injuries."

"All took accountability and in the end made the right decisions," Synan continued. "I am confident that there will be lessons learned we all can take away from this."

Ice remains in the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $10,000 bond. He's expected to be back in court on Dec. 22.