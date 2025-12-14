MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Last Friday, life for Claudia Ramirez and her family was forever changed when her cousin, Jose Alberto Barajas, was killed in a trench collapse in Miami Township.

Miami Township fire officials said that three people were putting underground pipes in on Valley Forge Drive when a trench collapsed on them.

Officials said preliminary information suggests the three were contractors working on installing water control piping. Standard trench safety systems, usually required for this type of work, were not in place, officials said.

The recovery was grueling and lasted over six hours. Eventually, two workers were pulled from the trench and were conscious. However, Barajas died at the scene.

"We didn't know how to process it because it was so unexpected," Ramirez said.

Ramirez said her cousin was a family man and was someone she could always rely on.

WATCH: We spoke to Barajas's family for the first time after the tragic accident:

Family seeks answers after trench collapse kills worker in Miami Township

She said Barajas came to the United States from Mexico two years ago on a work visa.

"He's always wanted to live his dream to be in the United States with his dad and work and provide for his family back home," Ramirez said.

She said Barajas lives in the Dayton area and has been working with his dad.

Barajas's dad was one of the men pulled from the trench collapse.

"Just the fact that my uncle had to see his son taken away like that, it all kind of just hit us," Ramirez said.

She said her uncle is doing better, but is still recovering. She tells us the other worker pulled from the accident is also still recovering.

The Clermont County Prosecutor's Office tells us they are investigating what happened and the possibility of any criminal charges.

Ramirez said her family doesn't know why the proper safety measures weren't taken.

"We just still haven't got any answers on why the proper tools weren't set up for them and why they were allowed to work in the type of weather conditions that there was," Ramirez said.

Ramirez said her family, who largely live in Texas and Mexico, is waiting for Barajas's body to be returned home.

She said her family is eternally grateful to the first responders who helped try to save her cousin that night.

"We're just all really grateful that they were able to recover him," Ramirez said.