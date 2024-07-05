Mason City Schools remembers alum who died in motorcycle crash on Father's Day

MASON, Ohio — Mason City Schools is remembering a 2021 alum who died in a motorcycle crash on Father's Day.

Noah Lippeatt, 21, died in a crash on June 16 in Washington D.C. Mason City Schools said the former varsity wrestler and Cosmo the Comet was on his way to see his family at the time of the crash.

After graduating from Mason High School, Lippeatt wrestled for Campbellsville University before enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps in 2023. His obituary said Lippeatt most recently completed his last post duty with the Marine Barracks 8th and I in D.C. as Lance Corporal.

A memorial visitation is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday at Liberty Heights Church in Liberty Township with a celebration of life planned for 5 p.m.

Mason City Schools said Lippeatt's family is asking those who attend to wear respectful brightly colored clothing "in honor of Noah's vibrant personality."