Kings Island WinterFest, Cincinnati Zoo's Festival of Lights closed Saturday, Sunday due to snow, severe cold

MASON, Ohio — The Cincinnati Zoo's Festival of Lights and Kings Island's WinterFest have closed Saturday and Sunday due to inclement weather.

Our WCPO 9 Weather Team has forecast 4-6 inches of snow expected for the Mason area Saturday afternoon into the evening. The entire Tri-State is under a Cold Weather Advisory through Monday morning as temperatures are expected to drop into single digits Sunday morning and only climb into the teens.

The Cincinnati Zoo announced Saturday afternoon that the zoo was closing for the rest of Saturday due to snow. The zoo, which is currently hosting its annual Festival of Lights, will also be closed all Sunday due to snow and cold weather.

Kings Island announced earlier Saturday that the amusement park would be closed Saturday and Sunday due to inclement weather, as well.

The amusement park, owned by Six Flags, said anyone who purchased tickets for either Saturday, Dec. 13, or Sunday, Dec. 14, may use themon any other operating day of WinterFest through Dec. 31.

WinterFest runs seven days a week from 5-10 p.m. Sundays through Fridays and 4-10 p.m. on Saturdays. The park is closed on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

