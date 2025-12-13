Kings Island WinterFest, Cincinnati Zoo's Festival of Lights closed Saturday, Sunday due to snow, severe cold

MASON, Ohio — The Cincinnati Zoo's Festival of Lights and Kings Island's WinterFest have closed Saturday and Sunday due to inclement weather.

Our WCPO 9 Weather Team has forecast 4-6 inches of snow expected for the Mason area Saturday afternoon into the evening. The entire Tri-State is under a Cold Weather Advisory through Monday morning as temperatures are expected to drop into single digits Sunday morning and only climb into the teens.

The Cincinnati Zoo announced Saturday afternoon that the zoo was closing for the rest of Saturday due to snow. The zoo, which is currently hosting its annual Festival of Lights, will also be closed all Sunday due to snow and cold weather.

Due to weather conditions the Zoo is closing for the remainder of the day and will be closed all day and night on Sunday. We plan to reopen at 10 AM on Monday morning. Stay warm!! pic.twitter.com/JuhMLriWGR — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) December 13, 2025

Kings Island announced earlier Saturday that the amusement park would be closed Saturday and Sunday due to inclement weather, as well.

The amusement park, owned by Six Flags, said anyone who purchased tickets for either Saturday, Dec. 13, or Sunday, Dec. 14, may use themon any other operating day of WinterFest through Dec. 31.

PARK UPDATE: Due to inclement weather, Kings Island will be closed today, Dec. 13, 2025, and tomorrow, Dec. 14, 2025.



Guests who have purchased tickets for Dec. 13, 2025 and/or Dec. 14, 2025, may use them any other WinterFest operating day through 12/31/2025. pic.twitter.com/8yYWjpi6LH — Kings Island (@KingsIslandPR) December 13, 2025

WinterFest runs seven days a week from 5-10 p.m. Sundays through Fridays and 4-10 p.m. on Saturdays. The park is closed on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.