WEATHER ALERT DAY: Winter Storm Warning This Afternoon

Several inches of snow are expected for portions of the tri-state.
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
IT IS A 9 FIRST WARNING WEATHER ALERT DAY

Not only will we be dealing with more snow this afternoon, but we've got dangerously cold temperatures on the was as well.

If you are north of the Ohio River, you can expect 3 to 5 inches of snow with the further north you are, having the better chance for higher totals.

As you can see from the graphic above, it's a pretty sharp cut-off. I would not be surprised if our far southern areas get a light dusting, while our northern areas are close to a half-foot.

Once the snow ends Saturday night, our attention shifts to a powerful arctic blast pushing into the Ohio Valley. Sunday morning will bring “feels-like” temperatures below zero, thanks to extremely cold air. Even during the Bengals game, air temperatures will climb only into the teens, with wind chills remaining quite low.

We are under a Cold Weather Advisory tonight through Monday morning.

If you’re heading to the stadium, be prepared for dangerous cold. Limit time with skin exposed, wear multiple layers, cover your hands, face, and ears, and take breaks indoors when possible. Frostbite can begin in minutes under these conditions, so caution is essential for anyone spending time outside.

THIS MORNING
Overcast
Cold
Low: 26

TODAY
Mostly cloudy morning
Winter Storm Warning/Snow
High: 30

TONIGHT
Snow ends
Snow covered roads expected
Low: 4

SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
Bitterly cold
High: 12

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

