WEATHER ALERT DAY: Winter Storm Warning This Afternoon

IT IS A 9 FIRST WARNING WEATHER ALERT DAY

Not only will we be dealing with more snow this afternoon, but we've got dangerously cold temperatures on the was as well.

If you are north of the Ohio River, you can expect 3 to 5 inches of snow with the further north you are, having the better chance for higher totals.

Baron Futureview

As you can see from the graphic above, it's a pretty sharp cut-off. I would not be surprised if our far southern areas get a light dusting, while our northern areas are close to a half-foot.

Baron Futureview

Once the snow ends Saturday night, our attention shifts to a powerful arctic blast pushing into the Ohio Valley. Sunday morning will bring “feels-like” temperatures below zero, thanks to extremely cold air. Even during the Bengals game, air temperatures will climb only into the teens, with wind chills remaining quite low.

Baron Sunday

We are under a Cold Weather Advisory tonight through Monday morning.

Baron Cold Weather Advisory

If you’re heading to the stadium, be prepared for dangerous cold. Limit time with skin exposed, wear multiple layers, cover your hands, face, and ears, and take breaks indoors when possible. Frostbite can begin in minutes under these conditions, so caution is essential for anyone spending time outside.

THIS MORNING

Overcast

Cold

Low: 26

TODAY

Mostly cloudy morning

Winter Storm Warning/Snow

High: 30

TONIGHT

Snow ends

Snow covered roads expected

Low: 4

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Bitterly cold

High: 12

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========