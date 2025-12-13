WEATHER ALERT DAY: Winter Storm Warning This Afternoon

IT IS A 9 FIRST WARNING WEATHER ALERT DAY
Not only will we be dealing with more snow this afternoon, but we've got dangerously cold temperatures on the was as well.
If you are north of the Ohio River, you can expect 3 to 5 inches of snow with the further north you are, having the better chance for higher totals.
As you can see from the graphic above, it's a pretty sharp cut-off. I would not be surprised if our far southern areas get a light dusting, while our northern areas are close to a half-foot.
Once the snow ends Saturday night, our attention shifts to a powerful arctic blast pushing into the Ohio Valley. Sunday morning will bring “feels-like” temperatures below zero, thanks to extremely cold air. Even during the Bengals game, air temperatures will climb only into the teens, with wind chills remaining quite low.
We are under a Cold Weather Advisory tonight through Monday morning.
If you’re heading to the stadium, be prepared for dangerous cold. Limit time with skin exposed, wear multiple layers, cover your hands, face, and ears, and take breaks indoors when possible. Frostbite can begin in minutes under these conditions, so caution is essential for anyone spending time outside.
THIS MORNING
Overcast
Cold
Low: 26
TODAY
Mostly cloudy morning
Winter Storm Warning/Snow
High: 30
TONIGHT
Snow ends
Snow covered roads expected
Low: 4
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
Bitterly cold
High: 12
Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPO traffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports