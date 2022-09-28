Wounded Warren County police officer released to outpatient rehab care

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Clearcreek Twp. police officer who was shot in the face during a domestic incident in July is being released from inpatient care after a second round of surgery and some rehabilitation.

Clearcreek Twp. police Chief John Terrill said Lisa Ney, wife of Officer Eric Ney, said her husband was released from Miami Valley Hospital’s rehabilitation Tuesday evening.

“Apparently his doctors felt that he did not need to stay in the hospital anymore,” Terrill said. “It’s a good sign that he only has to go back for appointments.”

Sgt. Nicole Cordero and Ney responded to a July 12 domestic violence complaint at 5945 N. State Route 48 in Clearcreek Twp. Mark Evers, the resident, pulled a handgun and shot Ney in the face.

Cordero shot Evers, who also suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head and died at the scene.

Video released in Clearcreek Township officer shooting

Ney initially was released from the hospital on July 20 but had to return for medical procedures to address blood clots and other complications stemming from the shooting.

Ney was operated on about a month ago to patch a fracture in his skull and has been hospitalized for the past few weeks. Terrill said the surgery to plug the hole in his skull that allowed air to get into his brain was successful.

Last week, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office announced the case was closed and that the officers followed policy guidelines in the officer-involved shooting. The prosecutor said the case would not go to a grand jury for review.

READ MORE

Sheriff’s Office: No charges for Lincoln Heights homeowner who killed intruder

Police: Suspect dead, Kentucky officer wounded in shooting

KSP officers involved in fatal Grant County shooting identified