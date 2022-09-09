Suspect dead, officer injured after standoff in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — UPDATE: A suspect has died after a standoff ended early Friday morning.

According to Lexington Police, officers responded to Extended Stay America on Tates Creek Road around 10 p.m. Thursday. Officers attempted to make contact with the suspect who fired a gun at the officers and officers returned gun fire.

A Lexington Police officer was shot and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Kentucky State Police is investigating and additional updates will be released later Friday.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Lexington Police is reporting an officer has been shot in the line of duty while responding to a call off of Tates Creek Road.

Multiple armored emergency vehicles just left the Extended Stay Parking lot on Tates Creek. Still waiting on officer condition/suspect status updates. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/tqkRVCfBIY — Evan Leake (@evanpleake) September 9, 2022

Several squad cars have left the scene on Tates Creek. Many officers packing up but still some squads on scene. Lexington Police has told me they are working on a press conference for later this morning. I’ll update you on when that will be. — Evan Leake (@evanpleake) September 9, 2022

The officer has been transported to a local hospital and is stable. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Officers are working to make contact with the suspect who is barricaded at the Extended Stay. The scene has substantially cleared.

BREAKING: @lexkypolice say an officer has been shot while responding to a call near 3500 Tates Creek Road. The officer is at a hospital in what’s reported to be stable condition. Police say the investigation is still active and this presence will continue in the area. pic.twitter.com/Ojgr46PpHj — Sean Moody 🎥🎙📝📺 (@SeanMoodyNews) September 9, 2022

This is an active investigation. Lexington Police is working to have more information later Friday.

We will keep everyone updated here and on our social media accounts.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.