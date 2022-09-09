Watch Now
News

Actions

Suspect dead, officer injured after standoff in Lexington

Suspect dead, officer shot while responding to call
IMG_3353.jpg
Posted at 7:44 AM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 07:44:11-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — UPDATE: A suspect has died after a standoff ended early Friday morning.

According to Lexington Police, officers responded to Extended Stay America on Tates Creek Road around 10 p.m. Thursday. Officers attempted to make contact with the suspect who fired a gun at the officers and officers returned gun fire.

A Lexington Police officer was shot and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Kentucky State Police is investigating and additional updates will be released later Friday.

ORIGINAL STORY:
Lexington Police is reporting an officer has been shot in the line of duty while responding to a call off of Tates Creek Road.

The officer has been transported to a local hospital and is stable. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Officers are working to make contact with the suspect who is barricaded at the Extended Stay. The scene has substantially cleared.

This is an active investigation. Lexington Police is working to have more information later Friday.

We will keep everyone updated here and on our social media accounts.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.