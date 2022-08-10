Clearcreek Township officer in ICU nearly one month after he was shot while on duty, wife says

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Clearcreek Township officer is back in the hospital nearly one month after he was shot while on duty.

Officer Eric Ney was shot in the head by 65-year-old Mark Evers while responding to a domestic incident on the 5900 block of State Route 48 on July 12. Evers was subsequently shot and killed during the incident while the 14-year veteran of the department was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition.

Ney was later released from the hospital, but according to a Facebook post by his wife, he went to the emergency room after having trouble breathing. Lisa Lawrence Ney said on Facebook tests revealed two blood clots in the main arteries in his lungs. She asked for continued prayers.

The community has rallied around Ney and his fellow officers in the weeks following the shooting — raising money for his recovery while bringing snacks, drinks and cards of support to the department.

"They just do so much, so we just wanted to show our appreciation, especially at a time like this," said mother Christina Quintanilla, who brought doughnuts and fruit plates to officers the morning after the shooting.

WCPO has reached out to Ney's wife and the Clearcreek Township Police Department and will provide more information when it is available.

