Police: 1 dead in Lincoln Heights shooting

Deputies are investigating after a man is found shot to death on the porch of a Lincoln Heights home.
Posted at 5:49 AM, Sep 20, 2022
CINCINNATI — One man is dead after a shooting in Lincoln Heights.

The shooting happened late Monday night in the 900 block of Chamberlain Avenue.

Investigators said they responded to the report of a shooting and found a man dead on the steps outside of a home.

Police have not released the name and age of the victim.

Investigators have not said if they've identified any suspects.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

