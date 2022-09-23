Clearcreek Township officers cleared of any wrongdoing in death of man who shot officer in head

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Warren County Prosecutor's Office has cleared Clearcreek Township police of any wrongdoing in the shooting death of a man who seriously injured officer Eric Ney.

On July 12, police arrived at the farm of Mark Evers around 7:15 p.m. on a domestic disturbance call. Evers was using his Gator ATV to ram into his wife’s vehicle multiple times, according to investigators. Clearcreek Township Police Chief John Terrill said officers had been to the Evers farm in the past for neighborhood disturbances and that officers were aware he could be armed.

Evers, 65, eventually began talking with police, then suddenly pulled out a gun and shot Ney in the head. Sgt. Nicole Cordero returned fire, shooting Evers. Evers also shot himself in the head and died at the scene. State investigators have not yet determined if the fatal shot came from Cordero or was self-inflicted.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said the officer's use of force was "objectively reasonable" under the circumstances.

Ney has a very long road to recovery. He has been in and out of the hospital for various surgeries and close-calls ever since the shooting.

According to the chief, this was the first officer-involved shooting and first shooting of a township police officer in the department’s history. Clearcreek’s police department was founded in 1975.

Ney is a 14-year veteran of the department.

Video released in Clearcreek Township officer shooting

READ MORE

Sheriff’s Office: No charges for Lincoln Heights homeowner who killed intruder

Police: Suspect dead, Kentucky officer wounded in shooting

KSP officers involved in fatal Grant County shooting identified