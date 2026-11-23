CINCINNATI — As fans around the country say goodbye to the late Fiona, who stole America's hearts in 2017 after she was born prematurely at the Cincinnati Zoo, the San Antonio Zoo paid special tribute to the beloved hippo with a goodbye letter from her long-distance "boyfriend" Timothy.

It wasn't long after Fiona's first birthday that she received her first big dating request from Timothy the hippo in San Antonio.

"I have seen your pictures and videos on the internet at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden and I think you are the most beautiful hippopotamus I have ever seen," a post from the San Antonio Zoo, dated March, 6, 2018, reads. "Perhaps we can meet someday and be boyfriend and girlfriend?"

Just a few day's later, Timothy's post got a response from Fiona.

"Fiona thinks you’re cute too, but it’s what’s on the inside that really counts!" the Cincinnati Zoo posted in response. From there, their relationship took off.

While the hippos were never able to meet in person, they carried on a "long-distance relationship" for years, with Timothy sending Fiona gifts and making special posts on her birthday.

It was far from a one-sided romance. Fiona even sent Timothy a "kiss" for his birthday in 2021.

"Your kiss painting that you sent me was my fav!" the zoo posted after Timothy received Fiona's gift. "Thank you so much and remember I always think you are the most beautiful hippo I’ve ever seen!"

Just like so many treasured love stories, Timothy and Fiona's has a tragic ending. Fiona died on Thursday after swallowing a hat that accidentally got into her enclosure. She was just 9 years old.

Cincinnati Cincinnati Zoo says hat caused intestinal blockage that led to Fiona’s death WCPO Staff

After the news of Fiona's death spread, the San Antonio Zoo posted a special goodbye tribute to the beloved hippo from her biggest admirer, Timothy.

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"Words cannot express the sadness I have in my hippo heart that you are gone, and to be honest I still can’t believe it. I know your keepers and vets did everything they could to save you and for that I am grateful," the post read in part. "Besides being the most beautiful hippopotamus that I have ever seen, you inspired the world through your story of overcoming all the odds at birth, and millions of people around the world fell in love with you. While we never got to meet nose to nose, you will forever be with me."

Along with a goodbye letter, which included a poem, the zoo shared a video containing many of Timothy and Fiona's social media "love letters" to each other and many special memories.

"I may never have said 'I love you,' but please know I did. We all did," the post reads.

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The zoo is asking those who want to honor Fiona to show kindness to others instead of sending flowers, food, or material gifts.