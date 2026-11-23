CINCINNATI — Gabe Davis, a former federal prosecutor and former executive director of the Citizens Complaint Authority, has been named to the Cincinnati City Council.

Davis was appointed to fill the seat of Ohio Treasurer-elect Seth Walsh.

Davis's appointment was announced Monday at a press conference with councilmember Meeka Owens, Walsh, Davis and others at Cincinnati City Hall.

Owens chose Davis to replace Walsh, who will take over as Treasurer at the beginning of 2027. Walsh will serve out the remainder of Walsh's term through the end of 2027.

Most recently, Davis has been serving as the CEO of the Ohio Justice & Policy Center.