People all over Cincinnati and beyond are mourning the loss of Fiona, the Cincinnati Zoo's beloved hippo. Now, the medical team that treated her has released more details on what caused her untimely death.

On Thursday, the zoo announced that Fiona had died after ingesting a hat that accidentally entered her habitat the previous week.

WATCH more about what happened and the fight to save Fiona:

Cincinnati Zoo's beloved Fiona the hippo dies after swallowing hat thrown into exhibit

RELATED: Cincinnati Zoo's beloved Fiona the hippo dies after swallowing hat thrown into exhibit

According to Dr. Mike Wenninger, the hat caused an intestinal blockage that ultimately led to her death.

Wenninger said medical staff performed upper and lower GI endoscopies to try to determine its location and whether it could be removed, but they couldn't reach the object.

RELATED: Retired Cincinnati Children's nurse reflects on the day she helped save Fiona the hippo's life

An ultrasound specialist was also unsuccessful at finding the object.

WATCH: Why is it so hard to perform surgery on a full-grown hippo? A look at Fiona's recovery

Why is it so hard to perform surgery on a full-grown hippo? A look at Fiona's recovery

RELATED: Why is it so hard to perform surgery on a full-grown hippo? A look at Fiona's recovery after swallowing a hat

A necropsy (post-mortem examination) showed that the hat was lodged in the middle of her small intestine, about 25 feet past her final stomach and 50 feet from the end of her intestines.

"There was no way to get in there with specialized endoscopes; laparoscopic surgery wasn't possible given the location," he said.

WATCH Wenninger detail how the zoo fought to save Fiona:

Cincinnati Zoo says hat caused intestinal blockage that led to Fiona’s death

According to Wenninger, performing invasive surgery was out of the question.

"An open incision in a hippo that size with an incision that long would have been a death sentence for her," he said.

That left the zoo with its only option: supportive care.

"We provided supportive care in hopes that we could help it pass through, and unfortunately, she didn't make it through the procedure, and she died during recovery," Wenninger said.

RELATED: Why criminal charges in her death are unlikely

Since her death, Fiona's fans have flocked to the zoo to visit a makeshift memorial and leave candles, flowers, cards and even a watermelon in her memory.

WATCH as tributes poured in for Fiona

Cincinnati mourns Fiona the hippo as fans gather at the zoo to say goodbye

RELATED: Fans flock to the Cincinnati Zoo to mourn Fiona the hippo, leaving flowers, candles and watermelon

Anyone interested in donating to the zoo in Fiona's memory can do so by CLICKING HERE.