CINCINNATI — Fiona’s impact on Cincinnati continues to be felt as local businesses see a surge in demand for merchandise honoring the beloved Cincinnati Zoo hippo.

Cincy Shirts, located in Fort Mitchell, Kentucky, is among the businesses seeing increased demand.

Owner Josh Sneed says the company has been connected to Fiona and the Cincinnati Zoo since the hippo was born. In Fiona’s early days, the business helped support the young hippo and the caregivers who provided her with around-the-clock care.

WCPO NEWS PHOTOS Owner Josh Sneed says the company has been connected to Fiona and the Cincinnati Zoo since the hippo was born. In Fiona’s early days, the business helped support the young hippo and the caregivers who provided her with around-the-clock care.

Now, Cincy Shirts is creating Forever Fiona T-shirts, sweatshirts and other designs to honor her memory.

Sneed says the company has received orders from across the country.

He also reflected on the company's history of supporting Fiona, saying it has raised more than $100,000 for Team Fiona since her birth.

"Much like when she was born, you know, we wanted to do something to help the zoo because she needed around-the-clock care when she was born," Sneed said.

He added that the business initially waited to create merchandise until Fiona's health and survival were more certain.

"She made it, and we've raised over $100,000 for Team Fiona since she was born. We were obviously hoping for a different outcome," Sneed said.

Another local business experiencing significant demand is Rivertown Inkery in Evendale.

WCPO NEWS "She made it, and we've raised over $100,000 for Team Fiona since she was born. We were obviously hoping for a different outcome," Sneed said.

Owner Doug Burns says the shop has received more than 3,000 shirt and sticker orders since Fiona's passing.

The business has brought back its popular "Cincy Dreamers" shirts, a design that celebrates both Cincinnati's Flying Pig tradition and Fiona's remarkable story.

Burns says the design reflects Fiona's determination and the way she captured the hearts of people around the world.

WCPO NEWS The business has brought back its popular "Cincy Dreamers" shirts, a design that celebrates both Cincinnati's Flying Pig tradition and Fiona's remarkable story.

The shop previously partnered with the Cincinnati Zoo gift shop.

"Our design here says 'Cincy Dreamers,' and it was kind of like a play on the Flying Pig and Fiona at the same time," Burns said.

He believes the design resonates with customers because of Fiona's extraordinary journey and her ability to overcome the odds.