Thousands of layoffs announced in the Tri-State: What should you do?

COVINGTON, Ky. — Thousands of layoffs have been announced across the Tri-State over the past few weeks.

On Thursday, Procter & Gamble announced the company was cutting 7,000 jobs, citing the challenges posed by tariffs and slower growth. Though it didn't say how many of those cuts would come to its headquarters in Cincinnati, it did say it would be "non-manufacturing jobs," which are concentrated at P&G's home downtown.

Kohl's announced it is permanently closing its Monroe e-Fulfillment Center, which will affect more than 700 employees.

UC Health announced it is closing the Drake Center, affecting more than 400 jobs.

Hundreds more were laid off from two local health care food service provider contracts were not renewed at the University of Cincinnati.

While May's unemployment numbers released on Friday showed no change to the rate, they do not yet reflect these recent local layoff announcements, which take effect later this year.

So what should you do if you're affected by these impending layoffs? We went to a staffing agency to ask for advice.

"It's becoming a tougher market even at the entry level," said Steve Tracy, the owner of AtWork Personnel, a staffing agency that provides temporary, temp-to-hire, and direct-hire services.

"There are so many people looking for positions right now," said AtWork Personnel recruiter Callie Grotton.

Tracy said Cincinnati is a growing market, despite the appearance of the recent layoffs.

"If you look at local economic development groups like BE NKY and REDI Cincinnati, they're reporting massive companies developing here and sizing up," said Tracy.

To enhance job prospects, Tracy advised candidates to invest in certifications to help them stand out in the competitive job market.

"But if you can come in with all of those skill sets already to go, you will put yourself far and beyond all of those candidates that are applying," he said.

If you've recently been affected by a layoff, the Ohio Jobs and Family Services website provides several resources that can help, from health care and unemployment insurance to help finding a new job or changing careers. Click here for those resources.

In Kentucky, the Career Center offers similar resources. Click here to see those.