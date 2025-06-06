Kohl's to close Monroe e-Fulfillment Center, affecting more than 700 employees

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Kohl's has announced the closure of its Monroe e-Fulfillment Center, impacting more than 700 employees, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) on the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services' website.

Located at 3500 Salzman Road in Middletown, the center is scheduled to close entirely on October 31, 2025.

The closure affects all facility staff, including full-time, part-time, and temporary workers.

The notification includes a detailed list of positions affected, totaling over 700 employees, with 664 of these roles being material handlers at the center.

Read the full WARN notice below:

Kohl's e-Fullfillment Center WARN notice by WCPO 9 News on Scribd

The last day of employment for these workers is set for September 12.

The notice states, "It is possible that one or more employees will remain actively employed for a limited time after the facility is closed to assist with administrative tasks related to its closure."

All employees have already been informed about the permanent closure of the facility, Kohl's said.

This announcement comes months after the closure of two Tri-State Kohl's locations, part of the company's strategy to shutter nearly 30 "underperforming" stores across the United States.

The affected stores in the Tri-State area include the Blue Ash store on Hunt Road and the Forest Park store on Cincinnati Mills Drive.