Muslim community gathers in prayer, holds rights training ahead of local imam's ICE detention hearing

CINCINNATI — Members of the Muslim community gathered Monday evening at the Clifton Mosque for a training session and prayer service as they continue to advocate for the release of Imam Ayman Soliman from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention.

Soliman was detained by ICE earlier this month after his asylum status, which was granted in 2018, was revoked.

"It's been frustrating, it's been scary!" said Tala Ali, Clifton Mosque chairperson.

The evening included both educational training on immigration rights and a prayer service for Soliman and others in similar situations.

"We believe in our tradition that God hears the prayers of the oppressed," Ali said.

Soliman's attorney, Robert Ratliff, believes the government made a mistake in revoking his client's asylum status.

"The basis for the termination was not proper. The asylum that made that determination did so with misconstrued some of the evidence he, he or she relied on," Ratliff said.

Soliman's detention has sparked multiple vigils and protests across the Cincinnati area. Last week, several protesters were arrested by Covington police during a demonstration that moved onto the Roebling Suspension Bridge.

Learn more about Monday's training session and prayer below:

Muslim community holds prayer, rights training before local imam's ICE hearing

Monday's training session was presented by Ignite Peace, an organization that walked attendees through their legal rights when encountering immigration or law enforcement officials.

"Everybody on U.S. soil, regardless of immigration status, is protected by the rights in our Constitution," said Samantha Searls, the immigration justice program director at Ignite Peace.

Soliman is scheduled to appear virtually before a federal immigration judge in Cleveland on Tuesday for a bond hearing that could result in his release. On July 24, Soliman has a status hearing regarding an order that temporarily prevents immigration officials from removing him from Ohio.

"Our prayers tonight are for, as advertised, not just for Ayman but all those who find themselves in a similar situation to Ayman and who find themselves in hardships to be relieved from their oppression," Ali said.

What ICE detention looks like at the Butler County Jail

Under a contract with the county signed in February, U.S. taxpayers pay Butler County $68 per ICE detainee per day plus $36 per hour for transportation provided by a corrections officer or deputy.

The number of ICE detainees at the facility fluctuates, but it often fills up more than half of the jail’s 860-bed capacity.

Most of the inmates held under the ICE contract aren’t facing violent criminal charges. Our partners at Journal-News analyzed the jail roster on July 10. Of the 384 inmates detained for ICE that day, less than 8% had any charges other than immigration law violations. Other charges that were listed ranged from traffic violations to drug charges, domestic violence, assault, theft and non-ICE-related federal holds.