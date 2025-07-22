15-year-old girl killed in Elsmere shooting; teen boy charged with murder

ELSMERE, Ky. — A 15-year-old girl is dead after being shot Monday night, and a 15-year-old boy is now in custody facing charges of murder (domestic violence) and tampering with physical evidence. Authorities did not release the name of the victim and are not releasing the name of the suspect due to his age.

Elsmere Police said officers were dispatched to Autumn Road for a shooting Monday night around 8:46 p.m. Officers said they found a teenage girl with gunshot wounds to her arm and chest and declared her dead at the scene.

Police said they have not recovered the gun used in the killing and that the suspect told officers he ran away and "accidentally dropped the gun at an undisclosed location."

Officers are asking residents in the area to be on the lookout for the gun and if they find it, to call 911 immediately. They also said not to touch the gun because they think it's loaded, and they want to make sure DNA and fingerprint evidence remains intact.

Police said prosecutors will decide whether to transfer this case to adult court.