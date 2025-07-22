Trey Hendrickson in Florida as Bengals begin training camp, signaling he'll hold out amid contract dispute

CINCINNATI — As the Cincinnati Bengals begin training camp, All-Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson appears to be in another state entirely.

Hendrickson posted a photo to Instagram Tuesday morning showing the sun rising over a highway with a location marker reading "Florida."

Veterans are scheduled to report to training camp Tuesday.

Trey Hendrickson

The Bengals star also did not participate in mandatory minicamp last month after speaking out about Cincinnati's lack of communication regarding an extension, but he was present.

"I'm very disappointed with the communication that's been had," Hendrickson told reporters at organized team activities.

Bengals owner Mike Brown told reporters just one day ago that the NFL sack leader deserved a raise.

"He's got the right to argue his case," Brown said. "We'll try to make sense of it from our perspective."

Hendrickson, as Brown noted, is under contract for the 2025 season.

Brown said the Bengals "will get (a deal) done at some point" with Hendrickson.

"He's a fine player, he's a good guy, we want him here ... we'll see," said Brown. "I'm not persuaded that it isn't going to get done. As far as I'm concerned, the sooner the better."

When asked about comments from fans or media members that the Bengals never want to spend any money, whether it be player contracts or stadium renovations, Brown said the team "isn't being cheap."

"We've paid out, the last couple of years, more than the cap," Brown said. "That isn't being cheap, it's just trying to make the system operate the way we can."

Public training camp open to fans on Wednesday, July 23. In total, eight practices are open for the public to join and watch. Three additional practices will be open just for season ticket members and waitlist members, the team said.