Taylor Woods

When did you start working here? September 2024

Where else have you worked? I spent the last two years as a reporter at WHAS11 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Where did you go to college? I graduated from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism with a master’s degree and the University of Indianapolis with a bachelor’s degree in journalism.

What are you most proud of when it comes to your work?

As a journalist I value integrity. Most importantly, I love when my work impacts people in a positive way. I truly enjoy bringing people and their untold stories to the forefront. It’s wonderful knowing that people trust me with their stories.

What are you most proud of in your own life?

I am most proud of who I am as a person and journalist. I love how determined and strong-willed I am even when things get tough. My personal life experience has taught me to be empathetic and compassionate. It’s a blessing to do the job I’ve always dreamed of with so much passion. I am truly grateful to make it this far in my career. I would not be here without my faith and my family’s support.

What do you love about living in the Tri-State?

I have family in the Tri-State and I’m close to my hometown Indianapolis. I love how there is so much to do here! I look forward to attending concerts, sporting events and festivals. I’m also a foodie so I look forward to exploring different restaurants.

Apps I can't live without: Bible app, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

All-Time favorites:

Food? I absolutely love soul food!

Drink? Pepsi

Music? Old school R&B

TV Shows: Sistas, The Chi, Insecure, and Everybody Hates Chris

Movies: Friday, Love and Basketball, Set it Off, Brown Sugar

Sports: Indianapolis Colts



