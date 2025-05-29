Watch Now
After 165 years, UC Health to close the Drake Center

After 165 years of care, UC Health is closing its post-acute care facility, the Daniel Drake Center.

The health care group said it is instead planning to "invest in access to high-demand services and community needs."

The Drake Center, located at 151 W Galbraith Road off near Ronald Reagan Highway, will close by September 30, 2025, and patients currently receiving care will either complete their treatment on-site or be transitioned to other UC Health locations.

"The facility's age and services contributed to sustained financial challenges," UC Health wrote in a press release announcing its closure.

UC Health did not provide a number of employees who might be affected by the closure.

”Impacted employees will be given the opportunity to pursue open positions within UC Health and will be eligible for consideration," UC Health said in the press release.

The Drake Center currently offers specialized care for people with complex illnesses and injuries, as well as a wide range of inpatient and outpatient services.

