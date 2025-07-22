Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sheriff: 17-year-old killed in crash in Ross Township

ROSS TWP, Ohio — A crash in Ross Township in Butler County killed a teenage girl, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said that a call about the crash came in at 1:39 a.m. It happened on the 2100 block of Ross Hanover Road and involved one car, a 2014 Acura, occupied by two teenage girls.

One of the girls, a 17-year-old, was airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital. Deputies also said that a 17-year-old girl died. Officials have not confirmed whether it is the same person, or a second teen.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and investigators have not yet determined whether speed, alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash.

