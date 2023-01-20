Small businesses benefit as momentum builds for this weekend's Bengals vs Bills rematch

BUFFALO N.Y. — As the Bengals prepare to take on the Bills in the divisional round this weekend, small businesses in both cities are already winning. One Buffalo t-shirt company in particular designed a way to pay that success forward.

Ted Portman started "Buffalogos" selling apparel out of the side of a small shop on the city’s historic east side, making neighborhood-themed clothes. He knew he had to sell one hoodie a day in order to stay open and he was meeting that goal. But when the Bills started gaining momentum in their playoff success in recent years, it changed the face of his business - selling all things blue and red while keeping prices low.

“They love the team, anything involved in it. If people saw Josh Allen at the mall, half the girls in town would probably melt… but people love the team, love the players," Portman said. "They get behind it. It’s their life, you know?”

Demand picked up and people even waited outside in lines during the pandemic to shop at Buffalogo. That helped keep him stay afloat.

Several local families have now become repeat customers. So, when Damar Hamlin was injured and his city was hurting, Portman paid back that generosity by donating a portion of his sales.

“When the tragedy happened, we did print a shirt up and we donated $5 per shirt. We only sell the shirts for $15. We donated $5 per shirt to his charity GoFundMe page and we raised about $1,600 in four days," he said. "It was insane.”

Portman is now keeping his fingers crossed for a Bills Superbowl win because he believes the City of Good Neighbors deserves it.

"It would be off the charts - a storybook ending."

Of course, here in Cincinnati, we'll be pulling for the orange but regardless of the outcome, it is clear that Cincinnati and Buffalo share a deep connection heading into this friendly competition.

READ MORE

Bengals and Bills continue to share the love ahead of this weekend's big game

'She was excited enough to come into this world to see us play Buffalo': Bengalorian welcomes new Bengals baby

Family spokesperson: Damar Hamlin still faces long recovery