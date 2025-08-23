KSP: 1 killed, 4 injured in three-vehicle crash in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, Ky. — A 62-year-old man was killed and several other people were injured in a Friday evening crash in Mason County, Kentucky State Police (KSP) said.

The crash occurred Friday around 7:45 p.m. near the 4000 block of KY-10 or AA Highway, KSP said.

KSP found that a man was driving a black Chevrolet Trailblazer along KY 10, with two passengers in the vehicle, when he struck a red Chevrolet Corvette that was disabled in the road. The Corvette's driver, 62-year-old Brian Heron, was attempting to push the vehicle out of the roadway when he was struck by the Chevrolet Trailblazer. The driver of the Trailblazer then continued forward, hitting a black Toyota Camry operated by a woman, KSP said.

Herson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Mason County Coroner, KSP said.

The driver of the Camry, the driver of the Trailblazer and one of the passengers in the Trailblazer were all transported to Meadowview Hospital. They are all in "stable condition," KSP said. The other passenger in the Trailblazer was airlifted from the scene to UC Medical Center with "life-threatening injuries."

KSP said it was assisted by Mason County EMS, the Mason County Sheriff's Department, the Mason County Coroner's Office and other KSP personnel.

The crash remains under investigation, KSP said.