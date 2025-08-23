KSP: Man already in jail charged with murder of Pendleton County woman

PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. — A man, who is already being detained, has been charged with the murder of a Pendleton County woman, Kentucky State Police (KSP) said.

KSP said the Pendleton County Sheriff's Office requested its help Aug. 3 to investigate the death of a woman, Donna Gibson, found on Old 3L Highway.

The initial report from the woman's death said David O'Hara had gone to another residence and claimed that Gibson was dead at a home on Old 3L Highway. A deputy then responded to the home and found Gibson's body inside.

According to his indictment, O'Hara allegedly stabbed Gibson.

That night, O'Hara was arrested on unrelated warrants and taken to the Grant County Detention Center. According to jail records, those other charges include assault of a police officer, resisting arrest and terroristic threatening.

As KSP investigated, they indicted O'Hara on Aug. 20 in Pendleton County on charges of murder, tampering with evidence and being a persistent felony offender in the second degree.

O'Hara remains in the Grant County Detention Center.