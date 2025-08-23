Police: Man shot in the legs while walking in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. — A man was shot late Friday night in Newport, the Newport Police Department said.

Police said the shooting occurred around 10:23 p.m. near the intersection of 10th Street and Putnam Street.

A man, who has not been identified, was shot in the legs while walking with another individual. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital, police said.

Neither the victim nor the person he was with was able to identify a suspect.

Police said, based on current information, they believe the shooting is an "isolated incident," since no other injuries have been reported.

Newport police said they encourage anyone with information to contact Detective Zebell or, to remain anonymous, call the tip line at 859-261-8477.