Bengals and Bills continue to share the love ahead of this weekend's big game

BUFFALO N.Y. — Following Damar Hamlin's injury during the Bengals-Bills Monday night matchup, Cincinnati rallied around Buffalo to show support not only for Damar and his family but also for the Bills Mafia.

Over the past few weeks, many fans in the two cities have developed a mutual respect for each other and a few businesses are even coming together to show the love.

Cincy Shirts recently put out their own collection where 100% of the proceeds went to Damar Hamlin's Chasing M's foundation. Buffalo company, 26 Shirts, is known for giving back to the Buffalo community, but they’re now supporting the Queen City.

26 Shirts put out special edition shirts called "Grateful.” With every purchase of one of the shirts, $8 dollars goes to UC's Trauma Center. The goal is to show their appreciation to the medical team that cared for Damar Hamlin.

“It’s a bison hugging a Bengal tiger because that's really how I think Buffalo felt towards Cincinnati during that week,” Del Reid, founder of 26 Shirts said.

“Just the ability to use our powers for good. What we're able to do is come up with a T-shirt design. That's what we know how to do and to do that in a way that gives back financially to, in this case, the trauma center was something we felt we had to do."

26 Shirts has another shirt in support of Damar Hamlin. That shirt says “Show Love. It Costs Nothing." It was inspired by something Damar Hamlin said on social media a few years ago.

Reid said they sold about 12,000 of those shirts and raised over $100,000 for the Damar Hamlin foundation.

