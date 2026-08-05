North College Hill residents say violent crime has decreased over last few weeks as community comes together

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — After a series of violent fights, shootings and break-ins in North College Hill last school year, the city has seen less violent crime in recent weeks, according to residents and community leaders.

On June 22, 18-year-old Brea’L Wade was shot and killed in front of her home. Another person was also injured in that shooting.

That tragedy prompted local pastor Anthony Hudson to host a community peace walk that weekend. Shortly after the walk, another shooting took place, injuring two men.

But Hudson says since then, the violence seems to have decreased.

WATCH: Residents say North College Hill has been more peaceful, how they plan to continue the trend

North College Hill residents say violent crime has decreased over last few weeks

“It has seemed to be more peaceful, I think,” Hudson said. “More people have seemed to jump on the bandwagon when it comes to the awareness of the crime, and it seems like more people are trying to do their best to ensure that the community is serviced.”

Before the early summer violence, and before school was let out, we spoke with Whitney Peek, the owner of Peek into Beauty Salon; just across the street from North College Hill Middle and High Schools.

At the time, she was dealing with several safety issues that were impacting her business.

“The kids around here were really hanging out too much. They were knocking and running off on our door, the gunshots all the time,” Peek said.

But she said this summer has been a different story.

“I’ll say this is probably one of the best ones yet,” Peek said. “I haven’t noticed anything traumatic recently, haven’t been seeing a lot of the kids lately, it’s been more calm.”

Peek doesn’t know exactly why this summer is different, but Hudson said it’s because the community is doing its part to make sure everyone is taken care of.

“I think you see less of the youth crowding certain areas. I think you see again just more people just colluding and coming together to try to help one another. I think you see more people trying to be involved,” Hudson said.

This weekend, Hudson and his church will be continuing that mission with a community day, giving out free school supplies, household items, clothes and more.

“Things like this in the community meet the needs of the community. And I think anytime the needs of the community are met, I think that’s where you’ll find crime will decrease,” Hudson said.

The community day will be held this Saturday from noon until 4 p.m. at the North College Hill Senior Center at 1586 Goodman Ave. The giveaway is free and open to everyone. Hudson said there will be enough supplies to provide for 500+ families.

Hudson said his church is also working on beginning an after-school program to give kids a place to go. He added that he, other churches, the City of North College Hill Council and other community organizations are all working to find permanent solutions to the violence.