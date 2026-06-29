'We have much work to do' | North College Hill leaders react to 4 people shot in less than a week

WCPO 9's Marlena Lang covers the west side. If you have a story that you'd like Marlena to look into or a news tip, email her at marlena@wcpo.com

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — Last Monday, June 22, the North College Hill community was struck by tragedy when 18-year-old Brea’L Wade was shot and killed outside her home.

“I’ve seen a lot of sadness, and a lot of empathy and compassion to that family for that tragic event,” said pastor Anthony Hudson of Greater Faith Ministries, a North College Hill Church. Hudson was at the crime scene the day of Wade’s death.

Another 18-year-old was also shot and injured in the June 22 shooting.

The death of Wade and other recent violence in the city prompted Hudson and the community to come together on Sunday for a peace walk.

“A lot has been going on in this city, and we wanted to let the entire city know, and put the entire city on notice, that hey, we stand against violence and we stand against gun violence,” Hudson said.

But just as the walk was coming to an end, less than a week after Wade’s death, two men were shot on the 7000 block of Hamilton Avenue. Police say their injuries are non-life-threatening.

WATCH: Why community leaders say 4 people shot in a week solidifies their stance in working against violence

North College Hill leaders react to 4 people shot in less than a week

“We were here at the church just talking about how successful it was, and that’s when we saw sirens going down the street,” Hudson said.

The shooting was less than a mile from Hudson’s church. WCPO asked him what his reaction was when he heard there was another shooting.

“My reaction was sadness … but it was also a reaction that solidified our stance. It let us know, hey, this can’t be just a one-time thing. We have much work to do,” Hudson said.

Brielle Gaston lives near where Sunday’s shooting happened, and serves on the North College Hill City Council. She said seeing this in her community hurts.

“It breaks my heart,” Gaston said. “I’m raising three children here with my husband, and the gun violence has just been heartbreaking.”

Gaston said she is constantly thinking about how to protect not only her family, but all the families of North College Hill. She told us that education and partnerships are needed to make a real change.

“We can do as much legislative work as possible, but we need the boots on the ground to help kinda push these initiatives forward, and we need partnership. We can’t do it by ourselves,” Gaston said.

Hudson and Gaston said their work is far from over.

On August 8, Hudson’s church will host a community day, giving out free haircuts, school supplies and other necessities to the community.

The giveaway will start at noon and go until everything is gone. Greater Faith Ministries is located at 6834 Parrish Ave.

“When the stress is relieved, and when depression is relieved, and anxiety is relieved, then you’ll find that people won’t commit as many crimes because they are in a more happy place,” Hudson said.

The North College Hill Police Department said there is no suspect information at this time for Sunday’s shooting, and that no arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call North College Hill detectives at 513-521-7171.

Ricky Orlando Lee, the man accused of shooting and killing Brea’L Wade, will be back in court on July 6. The sheriff's office said Lee is being charged with murder, felonious assault, aggravated menacing, having weapons while intoxicated and tampering with evidence.

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 west side reporter Marlena Lang? Email her at marlena@wcpo.com.

WCPO WCPO 9 News reporter Marlena Lang covers Cincinnati's west side.