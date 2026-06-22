Woman dies in early-morning shooting in North College Hill home, Hamilton County coroner says

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office confirmed that a woman died early Monday morning in a shooting in the North College Hill community.

The shooting happened before 2 a.m., authorities told WCPO 9 News. The coroner's office has not yet released the woman's name or age.

Police blocked off a portion of Carpenter Drive shortly before 2 a.m. with crime scene tape as they investigated the shooting.

One neighbor told WCPO 9 that they heard gunshots and that police instructed them around 3 a.m. to go back inside their home. Around 4:30 a.m., police stopped neighbors who were trying to return to their homes. The neighbors said officers did not give them any information on what was going on.

As of 6:30 a.m., Hamilton County deputies, North College Hill Police and Colerain Township Police remained at the scene. Carpenter Drive is expected to be closed for several hours while investigators process the scene.

There has been no word on arrests or whether police have a suspect in the shooting.

This is a developing story. WCPO 9 will update this story as additional details come in.