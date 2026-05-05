'Increasingly concerned' | North College Hill residents call for change after months of community violence

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — In the last few months, the city of North College Hill has seen a number of safety issues and violent incidents involving teens and young kids.

The incidents have ranged from disorderly conduct in public places to organized and spontaneous fights between kids, and at times, their parents.

Whitney Peek owns Peek into Beauty Salon just across the street from North College Hill Middle and High School.

“Nobody is being punished for the actions that they are doing,” Peek said. “They just allow it to go on day by day.”

The ongoing issues prompted City Councilwoman and Public Safety Committee Chair Kathy Cureton to post a letter on social media calling for immediate community action.

WATCH: North College Hill residents discuss safety concerns and what they want to change

North College Hill residents discuss safety concerns and what they want to change

The letter said North College Hill has experienced “similar issues year after year without substantial change."

"As we approach the summer months, I am increasingly concerned about continued disruptions if intentional and coordinated action is not taken now," the letter reads.

Peek said she sees the issues and “continued disruptions” almost daily from her salon’s window.

“They’re knocking on windows and glass, trying to scare us during work,” Peek said. “They’re fighting in the back, in the alleyways, on the sides of the buildings. … I’ve seen kids trying to fight adults and parents, I’ve seen it all.”

Peek said just a few weeks ago, a young boy came into her salon terrified after he was jumped by other students. She blames a lack of parental and police involvement.

“I’ve never heard or seen anything stopped,” Peek said.

Peek said the safety issues have gotten worse over the years. She said the worst of it happened this past December, when her salon was broken into.

“One night, they were casing my building around two in the morning. They ended up coming in, breaking my front door in around four ... I had money in here that they found,” Peek said.

Cureton’s letter calls for the community, including parents, residents, police and city council, to work together.

"We must come together to address these ongoing safety concerns and work towards meaningful, lasting solutions," the letter reads.

Peek said she agrees with the sentiment. So does Christel Brown, who works at Deluxe Salon nearby.

“These kids are a lot of times raising themselves, and I think that’s the heartbreaking part," Brown said.

WCPO asked Brown and Peek what programs and solutions they would like to see in the North College Hill community.

“They need something to do, (something) positive. We need mentors, more Big Brothers and Big Sisters,” Peek said.

Brown said she thinks there needs to be a stronger police presence, especially when students are getting out of school, as well as more help from parents.

The next public safety committee meeting for North College Hill is at 7 p.m. on May 11. In her letter, Cureton is asking residents to stay informed and be prepared to participate in upcoming community engagement opportunities.