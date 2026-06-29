North College Hill community walks for peace after deadly shooting that killed 18-year-old

CINCINNATI — One week after a deadly shooting shook North College Hill, residents took to the streets Sunday to honor 18-year-old Brea'L Wade and called for an end to gun violence.

Chants for unity echoed through the neighborhood as passing drivers honked their horns in support during a peace walk that stretched more than a mile through the community.

Neighbors, friends, pastors and local leaders walked together to remember Wade, who investigators say was shot and killed Monday in the area of Carpenter Drive.

Organizers said the walk was about more than remembrance. It was also a call for change.

"A message for peace, a message for unity, a message of togetherness, a message of hope in our community," Pastor Anthony Hudson said.

WATCH: North College Hill residents walked through the neighborhood as they called for peace

Residents of North College Hill gathered Sunday for a peace walk honoring 18-year-old Brea'L Wade, one week after she was shot and killed, as the community called for an end to gun violence.

According to court documents, investigators say Ricky Orlando Lee fired 29 rounds from an AR-15-style rifle into a vehicle early Monday morning, killing Wade and wounding another 18-year-old occupant of the car.

Lee was arrested Friday and booked into the Hamilton County Jail. He is charged with murder, felonious assault, aggravated menacing, having weapons while intoxicated and tampering with evidence.

Supporters of Wade's family packed Lee's court appearance, where emotions ran high.

"Brea'L, we love you!" one person shouted as proceedings wrapped up.

Those emotions followed the case from the courthouse to the streets of North College Hill on Sunday.

Pastors led prayers for safer neighborhoods while community leaders vowed to continue fighting violence in the city.

"We are making the city alert that we will do something about the crime in the city. We will not sit back," Hudson said.

Community advocates and school leaders also stressed the importance of supporting young people as they process grief and trauma following acts of violence.

"Even if a student didn't know Brea'L, it can be such a tragic, devastating impact, and you need to allow your body to feel," Natasha Nutter, a counselor at North College Hill High School, said.

Nutter said conversations around community violence should include mental health and ensuring young people have the space to process what happened.

Organizers said the act of physically walking together through North College Hill was symbolic — a community refusing to accept gun violence as normal and ensuring Wade's memory will not be forgotten.

The walk ended with a stark reminder of the challenges facing the community.

Just minutes after participants wrapped up their walk, calling for an end to violence, police responded to reports of another shooting nearby on Hamilton Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

Authorities had not released details about that incident as of Sunday evening. WCPO crews observed a K-9 unit assisting investigators as police searched the area.

For many who participated in the peace walk, the timing underscored both the urgency of their message and the work they believe still lies ahead.