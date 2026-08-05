WARREN COUNTY, Ohio. — Two employees at the Lebanon Correctional Institution have been charged in connection with the death of inmate LaSelle Allen, who died in November following a fight with his cellmate.

Corrections Officer Jeromy Roberts and nurse Tiffany Ramsey were placed on paid administrative leave days after Allen's death. Both now face charges.

Watch: Corrections Officer and Nurse facing misdemeanors following inmates death

2 Lebanon Correctional Institution employees charged in connection with inmate's death

Court documents reveal Roberts is charged with first degree assault for pepper spraying Allen 6 times in the face while Allen was on the ground in hand restraints. Roberts then continued to use vulgarities and showed little concern for Allen's wellbeing during a medical episode just prior to his death.

Both employees are also charged with dereliction of duty for a more than 10-minute delay in checking Allen's vitals.

Allen's family shared photos of him and has been calling for answers since his death. Allen was a father of 10.

Allen's sister said the family was glad to see some charges filed, but said they are not enough.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation. The agency declined to comment, saying the investigation remains open and ongoing.

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