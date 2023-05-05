Woodland Middle School student facing charges after making 'concerning' social media threat

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — A middle school student is facing charges after making a threat on social media, said Jess Dykes, a Kenton County School District spokesperson.

Dykes said a Woodland Middle School student saw "a concerning social media post" on Friday from another student that contained a threat somehow involving the middle school. That student showed the post to the middle school's assistant principal who called the Taylor Mill Police Department.

Dykes didn't specify exactly what this threat entailed.

Taylor Mill Police Chief James E. Mills Jr. described the threat as "broad." He also said that there was no direct threat made at the school, and that all students and staff are safe.

Police located the student who made the social media post and started an investigation. They found that the student, who has not been identified, had no weapons on them.

Though the student didn't have any weapons on them, they are facing charges, Dykes said.

Police were not able to specify what those charges are.

The incident at Woodland Middle School comes just one week after students at an Ohio middle and high school in Clinton County were dismissed early "out of an abundance of caution" due to a verbal threat made by a student.

In March, Little Miami Middle School dealt with increased law enforcement due to an anonymous threat, and in February a Princeton Community Middle School student brought a gun to school. No students or staff were hurt in either incident.

