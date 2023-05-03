Text messages led police to investigate former Highland Heights councilman on drug charges, court docs say

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Newly obtained court documents give the details surrounding the arrest of a former Highland Heights council member who was recently indicted on drug dealing charges.

Edward Fessler, who began his first term on city council in January 2023, was arrested on drug possession and trafficking charges in February.

According to newly obtained court documents, Fessler was first suspected by police after they found a text conversation between him and Bobby V. Jacob, who was arrested on January 17 for drug trafficking.

After police seized Jacob's phone they discovered a text thread with an "Edd" who was trying to buy methamphetamine from Jacob. Police traced the number of "Edd" back to Fessler.

Jacob then identified "Edd" to police as someone who had recently been sworn into Highland Heights' city council. He also told police Fessler was "very proud to be a council member and would brag about it."

Jacob also said he had bought meth from Fessler, but more recently, he was sourcing Fessler the drug.

Throughout February, police executed multiple "trash pulls" from Fessler's residence where they found what seemed to be drug paraphernalia. From there, police executed a search warrant on February 21 at the 44-year-old's Highland Heights home where they found him in possession of at least 2 grams of meth, as well as undisclosed amounts of marijuana and LSD.

During the search warrant execution, the drugs were found in various containers and locations throughout Fessler's residence, including safes, TV stands and under couches among other places.

Other than the drugs listed in the indictment, the task force also found miscellaneous pills, multiple firearms, mushrooms and other drug paraphernalia.

Fessler told police that he sold meth to two people every other week, and he also bought drugs every week.

According to Fessler's April 13 indictment, he was charged on four charges. During his arraignment in Campbell County Circuit Court, Fessler pleaded not guilty.

Fessler's attorney, James Tanner Duncan, confirmed that he did resign from city council after the arrest. Due to his resignation and charges, the council announced Tuesday that former Councilwoman Rene Heinrich will fill Fessler's vacancy.

"At this time, we do respect the integrity of court process, including his presumption of innocence," Duncan said.

Fessler is scheduled to appear in court next on July 24, 2023.