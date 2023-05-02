Man convicted of manslaughter in 2021 shooting skipped sentencing, wanted by U.S. Marshals

COVINGTON, Ky. — A man convicted of manslaughter in a 2021 shooting that left a woman dead did not show up for his sentencing hearing on Monday and is currently being sought by U.S. Marshals, according to the Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney's office.

Shane Walters, a Taylor Mill native, pleaded guilty on February 2 to one count of second-degree manslaughter; he was arrested and charged two years prior, in February 2021.

In 2021, 33-year-old Megan McCray was discovered dead inside Walters' Knollwood Drive home on Feb. 10.

Walters claimed he'd been teaching McCray to disassemble and reassemble a handgun when it fired unexpectedly; he told investigators he'd been pulling the trigger to release the slide and didn't know the gun was loaded.

McCray was shot in the chest and died from her injuries.

Although Walters claimed not to have been under the influence at the time of the shooting, police said a blood sample taken six hours after McCray’s death showed Walters had a blood alcohol content of .12.

It would have been significantly higher when McCray died.

Walters was scheduled to be sentenced on May 1, but he never showed. The Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney's office said he is wanted the U.S. Marshals. After Walters' guilty plea, prosecutors recommended a sentence of five years in prison for the manslaughter charge.

Neither police nor the Commonwealth's Attorney's office have not released any further information on the circumstances surrounding Walters' failure to appear for his sentencing.