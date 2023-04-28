East Clinton High and Middle schools dismissed early 'out of abundance of caution'

SABINA, Ohio — Students went home early from East Clinton High School and East Clinton Middle School in Sabina, Ohio on Friday after school officials said a verbal threat was made by a student.

The early dismissal was "out of an abundance of caution," according to Eric Magee, superintendent of the district.

Magee said school officials became aware of a verbal threat made by a student, though he said he couldn't elaborate on the threat itself. School officials and the Clinton County Sheriff's Office are still investigating the incident.

The building has been cleared and all students went home safely. Sporting events scheduled to happen at the schools Friday evening will still happen, Magee said.