Taylor Mill man pleads guilty to killing woman during drunken gun demo

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — A Taylor Mill man pleaded guilty Feb. 2 to the 2021 shooting death of a 33-year-old woman, according to Commonwealth attorney Rob Sanders.

Shane Walters pleaded guilty to second degree manslaughter for the death of Megan McCray.

On Feb. 10, 2021, Walters was attempting to teach McCray how to use a handgun when he drunkenly shot and killed her, Taylor Mill police said.

At the time of his arrest, Walters claimed he had been teaching her to dissemble and reassemble the gun when it fired unexpectedly; he had been pulling the trigger to release the slide, he said, and didn't know it was loaded.

McCray was shot in the chest and died due to her injuries.

Police said Walters claimed he wasn't under the influence at the time of the shooting, but a blood sample taken six hours after McCray's death showed he had a blood alcohol content of .12, which would have been higher at the time of McCray's death.

Asst. Commonwealth attorney Corey Plybon recommended a five year prison sentence for Walters. He is set to be sentenced on March 3.

