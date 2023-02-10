Middle school student brings gun to Princeton Community Middle School, principal says

CINCINNATI — A middle school student brought a gun to Princeton Community Middle School on Friday, Principal Dave Mackzum said.

Mackzum said a staff member saw the weapon and followed safety protocols.

"The weapon was secured, and no one was hurt or in harm's way at any point," Mackzum said.

It is unclear if the school underwent any type of lockdown or lockout, but he said the student was removed from the building, arrested and charged with having a weapon on school property. Outside of criminal charges, Mackzum said the student was also disciplined according to the school's Code of Student Conduct.

"Our school is committed to the safety and education of all our students," Mackzum said.

He also asked parents to ensure that any firearms they have at home be properly locked and secured.

"Please talk to your child about this situation and remind them that any type of weapon is not allowed on school property," he said.

Princeton Community Middle School is part of Princeton City Schools and attached to the district's high school.

In September 2022, Princeton High School was part of a nationwide active shooter hoax. Students were dismissed from the school after police received a 911 call claiming there was an active shooter inside the building with 10 people injured. Police responded to the report, where they deemed the call was a hoax. Other than Princeton, schools in the Dayton, Toledo and Cleveland areas also received fake threats.

