'Anonymous threat' at Little Miami Middle School: Extra law enforcement on campus Wednesday

MORROW, Ohio — There will be an "increased law enforcement presence" on the Little Miami Middle School campus Wednesday due to an anonymous threat, a district spokeswoman said in a letter.

According to Director of Communications Emily Johnson, an "anonymous, non-specific threat of violence was found written in the girls bathroom." Hamilton Township police along with school administration are investigating this incident. The threat was discovered on Tuesday. The district made the decision to stay open Wednesday.

"Little Miami takes all threats seriously," Johnson said. "Little Miami has absolutely zero tolerance for making threats against any of our buildings. These actions are disruptive and serve as an unwelcome distraction to the learning environment."

The district said those responsible for threats will face disciplinary action.

Johnson did not provide any additional details surrounding the type of threat that was made.

This is the third threat the district has faced this month, according to the district's website.

Since the start of the 2022-2023 school year, there have been more than a dozen threats made against districts, schools, teachers or students across the Tri-State.

