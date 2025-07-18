Northern Kentucky community participates in 'stuff the bus' school supply drive at Chick-fil-A location

NEWPORT, Ky. — As back-to-school season approaches, many Northern Kentucky families are struggling to afford basic school supplies. Four local Chick-fil-A locations are stepping up with their 12th annual "Stuff the Bus Challenge" to help bridge the gap.

Kentucky has the fifth-highest poverty rate in the country, making initiatives to support local families crucial for many students. Chick-fil-A said the drive began 12 years ago after a Chick-fil-A operator witnessed the struggle firsthand.

"We saw a need in the community, and we feel like we're uniquely positioned to step up. So we found a way to use the chicken sandwich and our influence to help with school supplies and fill that need," said Britton Smith, Newport Chick-fil-A owner and operator.

The community turned out at Fort Wright, Houston Road, Mall Road and Newport Chick-fil-A locations on Thursday. Items collected will then be distributed to schools across Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties.

Over the years, Chick-fil-A has collected well over 60,000 school supplies for children in the local community.

"We do have a system in place where we reach out to students to make sure that they all get what they need, and again, those donated supplies are distributed evenly among all of our 17 schools," said Jessica Dykes, director of public information and community engagement.

At the Mall Road location, Tricia Pollard, Family Resource Youth Service Center Coordinator at Walton Verona School District, noted that a third of their students would need supplies. This is the fifth year the growing school district has participated in the drive.

"A lot of times, the teachers would end up buying the school supplies for the kids, because they don't want them to do without," said Pollard. "Now, parents can call us even before the school year starts. I get them their backpacks full of everything that they need."

Community members were requested to bring five requested school supplies or more to receive a free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Voucher. This year, schools requested pencil boxes/pouches, dry erase markers, 1-inch binders, composition notebooks and 2-pocket prong folders.

"Sometimes they come into my office as a school counselor, and they have a need, and they're too shy to share it with their teacher or they just don't know how to express it. It's a wonderful opportunity for our students," said Katie Napier, a parent and counselor at Walton-Verona.