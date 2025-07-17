'It's an accelerant' | Covington businesses could see boost from proposed outdoor drinking area

COVINGTON, Ky. — The Covington Board of Commissioners is mulling over the idea of creating a common consumption area, also known as a Designated Open Refreshment Area (DORA), in the heart of the city.

The ordinance to establish what they are dubbing Covington LOVE (Liquor Outdoor Venue Experience) received a first reading this week. The idea was first proposed by Commissioner Tim Acri in April and has support from business owners.

"Companies are relocating all the time to our riverfront," said Julie Kirkpatrick, president and CEO of meetNKY. "They're bringing Gen Z and millennials. They are used to this experience. So, I think it is a bold, bold step forward by Covington, and they are known for being bold."

A spokesperson for the city declined to comment on the ordinance, citing the fact that it hasn't passed yet.

Usually, containers in such areas have to be made of special materials and can’t exceed certain size limits. Beverages also can’t be taken out of the boundaries of the area.

Special event permits would not be required for serving alcohol within the LOVE area; however, the city manager may suspend LOVE operations “for reasons of public safety, construction, weather emergency or other compelling need” with a 24 notice. Businesses within the area would also not be required to apply for special licenses to serve in the LOVE area.

Acri told LINK nky after Tuesday’s meeting that the city was considering establishing similar LOVE areas in other parts of the city, but the details were still being worked out. Timelines for the establishment of more LOVE areas have not yet been determined.

City of Covington Areas where alcoholic beverages could be consumed as proposed by a Covington ordinance on June 15, 2025.

Specifically, the ordinance establishes the area where alcohol could be consumed, along defined boundaries along Madison Avenue and between 4th Street and 9th Street.

Kirkpatrick said the passage of the ordinance would make Covington the fourth city in the region to adopt such an area behind Newport, Fort Thomas and Bellevue.

"It just added a vibe to the community that it just attracted people to it. You just thought, 'I want to go there. That's a fun place.' You know?" Bellevue Mayor Charlie Cleves said. "I think it improved the business district a lot, to a big degree."

Maddy Schmidt Bellevue Mayor Charlie Cleves oversaw the creation of the region's first designated outdoor refreshment area in 2019.

We spoke with Cleves, who oversaw the creation of Northern Kentucky's first common consumption area in 2019, inside one of the restaurants that benefits from it, Tulum.

"It just makes everything more pleasant and more fun," he said, adding there is little to no downside to the area. "It adds that factor to it."

Back in Covington, Justin Ham, general manager of Hotel Covington, said the proposal's passage would build on the current city momentum.

"Really, it's an accelerant for the local space," he said. "This specific area has gone through a renaissance over the last five years, and this is really going to build on top of that. Because we're seeing so many great restaurants like Noche, our Coppin's Alley that we're opening up here too, Carmelo's is down the street. It's a great opportunity for us to have more people and more visibility."

The board of commissioners will cast a final vote on the ordinance at the legislative meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 12, at Covington City Hall on Pike Street.