Police: Taylor Mill man shot and killed woman during drunken gun demo

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — A Taylor Mill man drunkenly shot and killed a Goshen woman while attempting to teach her how to use a handgun, according to the Taylor Mill Police Department.

Shane Walters, 32, stands charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of 33-year-old Megan McCray, who was discovered dead inside his Knollwood Drive home on Feb. 10.

Walters claimed that night he had been teaching McCray to disassemble and reassemble a handgun when it fired unexpectedly; he had been pulling the trigger to release the slide, he said, and didn’t know it was loaded.

She was shot in the chest and died of her injuries.

Although Walters claimed not to have been under the influence at the time of the shooting, police said a blood sample taken six hours after McCray’s death showed Walters had a blood alcohol content of .12.

It would have been significantly higher when McCray died.

“Walters wantonly caused the death of McCray by handling a handgun while he was extremely intoxicated and pulling the trigger of a gun pointed at McCray when he knew, or should have known, the handgun was loaded,” police wrote in a news release announcing Walters’ arrest.

Walters is being held at the Kenton County Detention Center.