'He absolutely needs that chair': Northern Kentucky family's car stolen with child's wheelchair inside

COVINGTON, Ky. — A kid in Northern Kentucky is missing something he desperately needs: a wheelchair.

It was inside his mom's car when it was stolen. Now, Chelsey West is asking the community to keep an eye out for her 2009 purple Toyota Scion.

West said the road hasn't been easy for her and her kids.

"My life just sucks. I've had really bad luck," West said.

One week ago, she left an unhealthy situation. She and her three children temporarily moved in with a friend in Covington. On Thursday, she was hit with another burden.

"She walked in bawling her eyes out screaming, crying, 'The cars gone, the cars gone,'" said 11-year-old Branson West.

Provided by Chelsey West

It was what was inside the car that mattered most to West — Branson’s wheelchair.

"I'm not going to be able to go anywhere anytime soon,” Branson said.

Back in 2015, West got into a bad car crash that left Branson and another child paralyzed. He's been in and out of the hospital ever since.

West said her loved ones have gotten her through life's twists and turns.

“The people around me — my mom, my best friend, these three … they smile through it all,” she said. "(Branson) cracks jokes when he's on his way to surgery number seven in three months. They're the ones that keep me from being totally lost."

For Branson, it's his mom who is his source of strength.

"If I’m ever down, like in a situation like this, she’ll comfort me and she’ll help me out,” he said.

West said she's going to do whatever she can to get her son's wheelchair back.

"He physically cannot walk," West said. "He has a spinal cord injury. He absolutely needs that chair. It's his legs."

Her message to whoever took her car is clear: "If you have my car, just park it somewhere and let us find it. I don't even care who you are, at this point. Just leave the wheelchair."

If you believe you may have seen her car, contact Covington police. A GoFundMe page was started for the family.