Tri-State native Carly Pearce wins Grammy for 'Best Country-Dou Group Performance'

This was Pearce's first Grammy and her first time being nominated
65th Annual Grammy Awards - Press Room
Posted at 8:59 AM, Feb 06, 2023
LOS ANGELES — Taylor Mill native Carly Pearce won her first Grammy Award at Sunday night's ceremony in Los Angeles.

She took home the award for "Best Country-Dou Group Performance" for the song "Never Wanted to Be That Girl." She co-wrote and performed it with friend Ashley McBryde.

After winning the award, she took to Twitter to celebrate the massive accomplishment.

In an interview after the big win, she talked about the reality of her struggles in the music industry before her monumental success.

"I definitely don't want to stand here and say that it's been easy. It was terrifying and I didn't think in a million years that this would be the outcome," she said. "This has always been what I've wanted, and it took me a while in Nashville, and I am so grateful for the journey."

Pearce said she hopes other aspiring musicians follow in her footsteps and pursue their dreams regardless of what anyone may say.

"I feel like what I've done is give a face to my generation and to the younger generations," she said. "If you're in a situation that isn't serving you anymore, who cares what society tells us? Choose yourself and I've chosen myself for the last few years and I'm really proud that I have."

This was the first time that both Pearce and McBryde were nominated for a Grammy.

65th Annual Grammy Awards - Show
Carly Pearce, left, and Ashley McBryde accept the award for best country duo/group performance for "Never Wanted To Be That Girl" at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Pearce's new album "29: Written In Stone (Live From Music City)" will be out on March 24.

