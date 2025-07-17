Police: Man charged with assault, resisting arrest after SWAT situation in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — A 58-year-old man faces assault and resisting arrest charges after a SWAT situation at a Covington home Thursday morning.

Covington police said officers were dispatched to the 300 block of E. Martin Luther King Boulevard near Wheeler Street at around 10:30 a.m. for a reported assault. When they arrived, officers found a woman with visible injuries on her face. The man identified as the suspect, 58-year-old Ricky L. Leap, ran from officers and barricaded himself in a garage.

Police said the woman who was injured told officers there were multiple firearms in the garage and home. SWAT was called to the scene and made multiple attempts to contact Leap, who did not leave the home.

Eventually, police said SWAT deployed "a chemical irritant and distraction devices" that led to Leap voluntarily leaving the home and surrendering. He was taken to the Kenton County Detention Center and charged with second-degree assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting arrest.

Covington police said SWAT is currently in the process of clearing the residence. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 859-292-2234 or Cincinnati/NKY Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.