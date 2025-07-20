COVINGTON, Ky. — For the first time, we are hearing from the attorney for some of the protesters arrested on the Roebling Bridge on Thursday.

What started as a peaceful protest against the recent arrest of a Cincinnati Children's chaplain quickly turned to a clash with police after a group of protesters took to the bridge.

Covington Police Chief Brian Valenti said officers were dispatched to the Kentucky side of the bridge at around 8:15 p.m. Thursday after receiving reports of people blocking the entrance. He said officers tried to get protesters to disperse, but they didn't.

That's when police began arresting protesters. In videos shared with WCPO 9 News, police can be seen using non-lethal weapons like pepper-ball guns and tasers.

"The police, I think, clearly overreacted," said attorney Benjamin Pugh.

We spoke to Pugh over the phone on Saturday. He said he's representing some of the protesters who were arrested, but didn't specify how many.

Hear more from Pugh and who he said he believes is to blame in the video below:

'It's ridiculous' | Attorney for Roebling Bridge protesters claims police overreacted during arrests

He said he believes police escalated the situation.

"Snapping that quickly and not figuring out what's going on before you just immediately start group arresting people, it's ridiculous," Pugh said. "When they're giving instructions to disperse, they don't even give people an opportunity to disperse."

Videos shared online sparked outrage on social media, including a video showing a police officer punching protester Brandon Hill.

Valenti said Hill originally tried disarming the officer, who was holding a pepper-ball gun; however, Hill denied that claim when we spoke to him Friday night.

Valenti said that the officer has been placed on administrative duty, meaning he will not be on patrol until an investigation is complete.

Video sent to police shows demonstrators appearing to block a driver attempting to get onto the bridge, standing in front of their vehicle and hitting the hood with their hands.

During a Friday press conference, Valenti provided multiple videos, both from bystanders and officer body-worn cameras, showing the officers' initial response, announcing over speakers in their cruisers that people need to get on the sidewalk or risk arrest due to unlawful disturbance.

He said the incident is under investigation, but didn't specify how long that would take.

"I think they're probably concerned about the optics and they're concerned about the exposure for civil rights violations," Pugh said.

Among the people arrested were two local journalists who were covering the protest.

Valenti said they were not wearing any credentials and did not leave the roadway after the officers' commands.

"You don't go around arresting journalists," Pugh said. "That happens in countries where there are no constitutional protections."

Pugh said none of the protesters deserved what happened to them.

"These are our friends and neighbors, and part of our community," Pugh said. "Just because they're on a bridge doesn't mean they should get their head bashed in."

All of the people arrested appeared before a judge in Kenton County on Friday. The judge set their bonds at $2,500 each.

They are all expected to next appear in court on Wednesday.