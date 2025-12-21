'I was completely shocked' | Cincinnati businessman blasts Ohio Governor's THC drink ban

CINCINNATI — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed significant changes to THC-infused and intoxicating hemp products during a marathon bill signing Friday.

50 West Brewing Founder Bobby Slattery was initially in favor of the bill inked by DeWine, but told us he was caught off guard by the governor's line-item veto, effectively banning intoxicating beverages in the state.

"When he line itemed out the beverages, to be honest, I was completely shocked," Slattery said.

WATCH: We talk business impact with 50 West Brewing's founder

Cincinnati businessman blasts Ohio Governor's THC drink ban

50 West's Sunflower THC Seltzer has been a popular seller for the last year and a half, according to Slattery, and the ban would carve that portion of his business out from the rest of the brewery.

We asked how it would impact his bottom line.

"It is devastating to your business," Slattery said.

In explaining his veto, DeWine argued a federal ban on intoxicating beverages is looming in 2026 anyway. He also said he was relying on expert opinions that it is more difficult to measure the intoxicating influence THC beverages have compared to alcoholic drinks.

"It's much more difficult to determine what impact this would have on a person. So, I don't think that they're a great idea. I think they create a problem," DeWine said.

Slattery said he's now advocating for Republican legislators to override DeWine's veto.

"I felt like we had a responsible bill, and the governor is taking away jobs in Ohio. That's what he just did," he said.

If not overridden, the bill takes effect 90 days from signing.